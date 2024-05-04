Previous
Experiment two by jesika2
Photo 746

Experiment two

In this instance, the left image is 15 stacked in camera and the right a single f16 shot.
This tiny Shieldbug is at most 1/4 inch long and either way, the detail is quite extraordinary with just a slight crop.
050524OM1050524
90mm lens x2 extender
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Joined 1st Jan 2018
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the stacked really pops!
May 5th, 2024  
