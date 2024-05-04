Sign up
Photo 746
Experiment two
In this instance, the left image is 15 stacked in camera and the right a single f16 shot.
This tiny Shieldbug is at most 1/4 inch long and either way, the detail is quite extraordinary with just a slight crop.
050524OM1050524
90mm lens x2 extender
4th May 2024
4th May 24
1
1
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
747
photos
55
followers
30
following
204% complete
View this month »
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the stacked really pops!
May 5th, 2024
