We live in exciting times. by jesika2
We live in exciting times.

I first saw Brown Argus near Millennium Bridge August 2019 and every year anxiously wait and watch.
Yesterday I saw a newly eclosed (hatched emerged) one for the first time this year a week earlier than last.
The left image is 15 stacked in camera.
We went back in the afternoon and very excited to see an amorous couple. I think they were dating but they flew away together so maybe got married...
There's plenty of larval food plant so I'm hopeful for a good second brood and maybe increased numbers next year.
170524 OM1 170524 90mm lens + x2 extender
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderful capture of this excitement!
May 17th, 2024  
