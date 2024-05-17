We live in exciting times.

I first saw Brown Argus near Millennium Bridge August 2019 and every year anxiously wait and watch.

Yesterday I saw a newly eclosed (hatched emerged) one for the first time this year a week earlier than last.

The left image is 15 stacked in camera.

We went back in the afternoon and very excited to see an amorous couple. I think they were dating but they flew away together so maybe got married...

There's plenty of larval food plant so I'm hopeful for a good second brood and maybe increased numbers next year.

170524 OM1 170524 90mm lens + x2 extender