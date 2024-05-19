Previous
Mrs Brimstone by jesika2
Photo 755

Mrs Brimstone

Feeding for the longest time on fresh Thistle.
Seen on afternoon walkies.
190524OM1190524
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Jesika

@jesika2

Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England.
206% complete

Photo Details

