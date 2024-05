Experiment one

Deapth of field experiments with the OM1, 90mm macro lens and x2 extender.

Left male Orange Tip - may Favrit Fella - is a single shot at f16, the other is 15 images stacked in camera.

There is much to be said for not stacking when a body has become wobbly and hands very shaky. I think with practice I might be persuaded - in SOME circumstance.

