A wonderful find

Several Mrs Holly Blue have visited recently, appeared to oviposit but I can't find any eggs even in the more accessible parts of the Holly bush. Really don't understand why.

But today I found 4 Brimstone eggs and have brought them inside - one looks as if it will hatch soon and I'd like to witness this if possible.

This is 15 images stacked in camera using the 90 mm macro lens with x2 extender, untouched image. The egg is about 1.3mm tall.

