Conversation

A moth had newly eclosed (hatched) and of course needed to be released. I heard strange snuffling noises from the bottom of the jungle and was delighted to find 2 Hedgehogs discussing what ever it is Hedgehogs discuss. Perhaps the facilities provided in their 3 easy access gardens and 4th with a bit of effort.

Both looked fit and healthy, the one on the left is quite a chunky beastie.

080524TZ200090524