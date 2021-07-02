Sign up
Photo 387
Small Skipper
First of the year, one of 4 at 3 Hagges Woodmeadow near Selby.
020721FZ1K020721
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
0
0
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
387
photos
63
followers
45
following
106% complete
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ1000
Taken
2nd July 2021 12:33pm
Tags
nature
,
butterfly
,
small
,
skipper
,
lepidoptera
,
insct
