A first

Went with a friend, not seen for almost 2 years, in search of a butterfly which has recently become resident in Bishop Wood, near York.

Conditions were far from perfect but we decided to go, were not sure exactly where to search the 1000 acres, which paths to follow.

And then. There it was, sunning itself.

Snap, snap, catching a few poor shots as the wind blew.

Then the doubt, did we REALLY see Silver Washed Fritillary or was it a Dark Green?

Friend posted her pic on Twitter and her huge following of expert experts confirmed.

It's a girl, it's a girl Silver Washed Fritillary.

We hope to return soon before their season ends and maybe capture images of the underwing for which it is named.

