Previous
Next
A first by jesika2
Photo 408

A first

Went with a friend, not seen for almost 2 years, in search of a butterfly which has recently become resident in Bishop Wood, near York.
Conditions were far from perfect but we decided to go, were not sure exactly where to search the 1000 acres, which paths to follow.
And then. There it was, sunning itself.
Snap, snap, catching a few poor shots as the wind blew.
Then the doubt, did we REALLY see Silver Washed Fritillary or was it a Dark Green?
Friend posted her pic on Twitter and her huge following of expert experts confirmed.
It's a girl, it's a girl Silver Washed Fritillary.
We hope to return soon before their season ends and maybe capture images of the underwing for which it is named.
290721FZ1K300721
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Steve Jacob ace
We done. Great story with a happy ending
July 30th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise