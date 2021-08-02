Previous
9 minutes by jesika2
Photo 411

9 minutes

That's all it took for him to find her. No flowers, dinner, wine, chocolates...and 9 minutes later he abandoned her with her abdomen full of fertilised eggs. Vapourer moths, York, England.
Jesika

