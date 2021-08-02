Sign up
That's all it took for him to find her. No flowers, dinner, wine, chocolates...and 9 minutes later he abandoned her with her abdomen full of fertilised eggs. Vapourer moths, York, England.
2nd August 2021
@jesika2
Tags
nature
,
insect
,
moth
,
lepidoptera
,
vapourer
,
mated
