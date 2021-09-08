Sign up
Photo 421
Fine tapestry
Also known as the underwing of the Red Admiral butterfly, feasting on buddleia in the jungle i call garden. (York)
080921FZ1K090921
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
0
0
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It's becoming increasingly...
421
photos
61
followers
43
following
115% complete
414
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ1000
Taken
8th September 2021 3:54pm
Tags
red
,
nature
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
admiral
,
lepidoptera
