Previous
Next
Vapourer eggs stack by jesika2
Photo 447

Vapourer eggs stack

A few of the 100(ish) Vapourer Moth eggs waiting for April. There is an empty shell because a tiny caterpillar thought October was a good time to hatch. Not its best idea, sadly I couldn't save it.
150322TG5150322
9 images stacked in camera
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise