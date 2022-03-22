Sign up
Photo 452
Good friends
Peacock and one of the 8 Small Tortoiseshells at Rowntree Park York, today.
230322FZ1K230322
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
Tags
nature
,
peacock
,
butterfly
,
lepidoptera
,
tortoiseshell
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are so beautiful
March 23rd, 2022
Milanie
ace
Lucky lucky you - how beautiful they are with that good dof
March 23rd, 2022
