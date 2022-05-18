Previous
A dull little brown job by jesika2
Photo 481

A dull little brown job

There are some who firmly believe moths are dull and grey or brown and always fly at night. Well, of course that's true, except when it isn't!
This is a Cinnabar moth, the one whose infants wear black and yellow striped rugby shirts and eat Ragwort.
Gorgeous little dull brown job, isn't it?
Seen at 3 Hagges Woodmeadow, between York & Selby. 10 years ago a barley field, now home to over 1300 species of invertebrates and a growing number of birds, odonata, amphibians, small creatures etc. It's carefully protected to keep put rabbits and deer.
Jesika

@jesika2
