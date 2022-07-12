Previous
Next
2. Quick, she's turned away by jesika2
Photo 518

2. Quick, she's turned away

So of course I missed the first few seconds. This process takes, usually, less than 2 minutes and can be even faster.
The head is out now. The red curved line is an antenna.
Brimstone butterfly eclosion.
100722OM1120722
To be continued.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise