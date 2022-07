1. She's watching, but we can sneak out

2 Brimstone butterfly pupa ready to eclose (hatch, emerge). For years I've watched carefull waiting to see the first sign, a slight lifting of the flap above the dark patch above the red line.

At the tail you can see the final moulted caterpillar skin.

Oh well, 7 more to go.

To be continued.

100722OM1110722