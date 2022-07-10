Previous
A bit of detail by jesika2
A bit of detail

The Brimstone butterfly's spot on the upper wing.
OM1 camera 60mm macro lens 26mm extension tubes and shaky hands!
080722 100722
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Jesika

@jesika2
