The end

Born 5 July 2022 at 08.35

Started to produce pheromones at 08.39

Outside 10.40

Mated 11.05

Abandoned 11.18

First egg laid 11.35

Last egg laid 16.15



All she can do now is wait for death, her job is done, to continue the species Vapourer moth.

050722OM1080722