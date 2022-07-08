Previous
Next
The end by jesika2
Photo 515

The end

Born 5 July 2022 at 08.35
Started to produce pheromones at 08.39
Outside 10.40
Mated 11.05
Abandoned 11.18
First egg laid 11.35
Last egg laid 16.15

All she can do now is wait for death, her job is done, to continue the species Vapourer moth.
050722OM1080722
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so marvellous
July 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise