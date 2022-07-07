Sign up
Photo 514
The first
of many. Mrs Vapourer laid her first egg within minutes of her husband's departure.
050722OM1070722
60mm macro lens 15 images stacked in camera
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
0
0
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It's becoming increasingly...
514
photos
58
followers
39
following
140% complete
Tags
nature
,
insect
,
egg
,
moth
,
lepidoptera
,
imago
,
vapourer
,
oviposit
