The first by jesika2
Photo 514

The first

of many. Mrs Vapourer laid her first egg within minutes of her husband's departure.
050722OM1070722
60mm macro lens 15 images stacked in camera
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
140% complete

