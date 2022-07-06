Sign up
Photo 513
Seven and seven, a brief encounter
7 minutes after I took her outside, Mr Vapourer appeared.
7 minutes later, he left.
050722OM1060722
To be continued
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
513
photos
58
followers
39
following
140% complete
View this month »
506
507
508
509
510
511
512
513
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
5th July 2022 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
insects
,
moths
,
lepidoptera
,
vapourer
