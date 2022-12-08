Previous
Black cap by jesika2
Photo 548

Black cap

After Wednesday's exciting, all too brief sighting of my very first Otter, I was thrilled to see Mr Blackcap in Danesmead Wood, York. Of course I'd left the longest lens at home...
Jesika

@jesika2
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely fv!
December 8th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great little find
December 8th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 8th, 2022  
