Little & Large by jesika2
Photo 693

Little & Large

Felt a bit sorry for myself so bought a tiny 9-18mm lens to compete with the brilliant and much heavier - pro V kit - 7-14.
One is heavy as you might expect, the other incredibly light.
01123TZ200011123
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
190% complete

