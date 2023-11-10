Previous
Next
Little Lens by jesika2
Photo 698

Little Lens

was out all night. Second half cloud definitely stopped play but this is until just before midnight when clouds threatened so stopped trails at 5.5 hours.
1354 x15 second exposures stacked in camera, live composite.
101123OM1111123
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise