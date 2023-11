"Are you English?"

asked the tiny man wearing blue cords, white shirt and red tie at the Montreal Veteran's Hospital in 1967.

Today at 11am I shall stand in my garden as I always do, listen to the church bells ring and think of him,

the granddad I never knew

the granddad in the Merchant Navy

my father in law and his sad story with a happy ending

all those men, women, children, animals who gave all for peace...

Poppy and Bleuet de France