Millennium Bridge by jesika2
Millennium Bridge

From the bottom of Hospital Fields Road, York. This is the first time I've ever seen, much less photgraphed the bridge from here.
I understand the flooding peaked early this morning and has now begun to fall.
111223OM1121223
9mm wide angle lens
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Jesika

@jesika2
