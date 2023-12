Welcome to York

At last I caught up with the Waxwings but only managed hopless distant shots. I was the wrong side of the fence - had I gone round I would probably have missed their very brief visit.

The 8 in the first image are today's visitors, the others from November 2011 when there were many and most of them quite low, hence images which more closely show their beautiful plumage.

111223OM1111223

and G1 2011