I Found This Bone

We were hiking up on the horse trails and Black Pearl disappeared into the trees for a while. She does that occasionally so we weren't worried. When she reappeared she was carrying this elk tibia and fibula I think. She was ever so proud. She lay in the meadow chewing on it for a while until we got beyond her comfortable distance, and then she ran up to us carrying the bones. Eventually she took off into a different patch of trees apparently to save it for herself there. Hopefully she will be able to find it again!. As you can see we got really wet from a heavy downpour while we were walking.

Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions,favs