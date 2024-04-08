Sign up
Previous
Photo 3964
Bufflehead Looking for a Mate
Very few birds on our hike today but we saw this male bufflehead swimming in the river.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
1
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6296
photos
255
followers
98
following
1086% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
8th April 2024 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
bufflehead
,
capemountainphoto
,
siuslaw river
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
April 8th, 2024
