Photo 3963
Carrizo Plains for Practice
Best on black. Still working on my color grading course by Blake Rudis.
We had such a wonderful time enjoying last Spring’s super boom.Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
5
4
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6295
photos
257
followers
99
following
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
13th April 2023 9:38am
“super
,
plains”
,
“carrizo
,
bloom”capemountainphoto
*lynn
ace
Oh, this is pretty!
April 7th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Love it!
April 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
April 7th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wow love the colours!
April 7th, 2024
Dianne
ace
I love the way the yellow is catching the light.
April 7th, 2024
