Previous
Next
Photo 2628
Three Trumpeter Swans A Swimming
Another shot from Finley Wildlife Reserve. They were REALLY far away but I was so happy to get to see them.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
0
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4334
photos
311
followers
116
following
Photo Details
Views
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
19th February 2020 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
trumpeter swans
,
capemountainphoto
,
finley wildlife reserve
