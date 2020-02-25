Sign up
Photo 2629
Wait for Me
I love this time of year when birds are forming pairs or reinstating them for those who mate for life. This is again a shot taken from way far away with my longest lens and a lot of cropping.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
4336
photos
311
followers
116
following
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
1244
2626
1245
2627
1246
2628
2629
1247
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
19th February 2020 1:02pm
Tags
birds
,
wildlife
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
“trumpeter
,
reserve”
,
swans”
,
“finley
