Previous
Next
Photo 2669
Heron At Tahkenich
They have such an iconic posture...like grumpy old men...but I'm always tickled to find one.
Thanks so much for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
4
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4407
photos
313
followers
116
following
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
2nd April 2020 9:39am
Tags
birds
,
blue heron
,
capemountainphoto
,
tahkenich lake
Newbank Lass
ace
he does look grumpy!
April 5th, 2020
Sue Hecker
ace
Grumpy is the word, or maybe disgusted.
April 5th, 2020
Helene
ace
superb
April 5th, 2020
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
Very nice composition and focus!
April 5th, 2020
