Heron At Tahkenich by jgpittenger
Heron At Tahkenich

They have such an iconic posture...like grumpy old men...but I'm always tickled to find one.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Jane Pittenger

Newbank Lass ace
he does look grumpy!
April 5th, 2020  
Sue Hecker ace
Grumpy is the word, or maybe disgusted.
April 5th, 2020  
Helene ace
superb
April 5th, 2020  
Angelika van Rooyen ace
Very nice composition and focus!
April 5th, 2020  
