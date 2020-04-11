Previous
Dawn Light At Rock Creek Bridge by jgpittenger
Photo 2675

Dawn Light At Rock Creek Bridge

I love this time of day and couldn't resist stopping for a shot when I saw the light and reflections.
11th April 2020

Jane Pittenger

Taffy ace
I love all the bridges in your area -- this is a beauty!
April 11th, 2020  
