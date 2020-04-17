Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2681
Stellar Jay
I think they look so punk and proud of it! He was sitting on the bird feeder structure.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
2
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
16th April 2020 2:33pm
home
,
birds
Shutterbug
ace
I see what you mean with that “haircut” and “nose” in the air.
April 17th, 2020
Domenico Dodaro
ace
Last of the Mohawk...
April 17th, 2020
