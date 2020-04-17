Previous
Next
Stellar Jay by jgpittenger
Photo 2681

Stellar Jay

I think they look so punk and proud of it! He was sitting on the bird feeder structure.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
734% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I see what you mean with that “haircut” and “nose” in the air.
April 17th, 2020  
Domenico Dodaro ace
Last of the Mohawk...
April 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise