Previous
Next
B and W Calla Lily by jgpittenger
Photo 2713

B and W Calla Lily

Best on black. This is another shot taken at Hinsdale garden. I love the grace of calla lilies.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
743% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise