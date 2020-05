May Sunset

Firstly, I was ecstatic to see my little swallow with feather at #2 spot this morning. Wow! Thanks so much.

We've been having a very rainy Spring here and when I saw there might be a sunset last night, I grabbed my gear. Even though it rained off and on and I kept running for cover, there were gorgeous moments like this one.

Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs