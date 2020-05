Red Necked Phalarope Talking To Her Reflection (1 of 1)

The parks have all reopened (at least until we have a surge of Covid 19 cases in the state) so the trail that last week risked me getting a $1500 fine is now open and legal. We didn't see very many birds this morning bu the female phalarope was still there. I almost get the feeling that since she seems to have no mate, she has taken to talking to herself in the water mirror!

Thanks so much for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs