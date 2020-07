What Is Up There In the Fog?

Best on black. Black Pearl is good with her nose and ears but more adept at using her eyes than other dogs we have had. She often will sit on her butt regally perusing her domain! Here she seems to be trying to figure out what is in the fog ahead.

Thanks for your wonderful response to my hummer enjoying a bath. There will be more from that series but I figured I would give you a break. And thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs