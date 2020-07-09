Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2764
Catch A Falling Drop and Put It in My Pocket
Filling in a gap...no need to comment.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4602
photos
317
followers
114
following
761% complete
View this month »
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
Latest from all albums
1361
2774
2775
1362
1363
2776
2777
2778
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
14th July 2020 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
flowers
,
hummingbird
,
sprinkler
,
lucifer
,
capemountainphoto
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close