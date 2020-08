Snowy Plover

No need to comment...filling in a gap. Snowy plover are endangered and many of our beaches are closed to dogs between mid April and mid September for nesting season. So of course we don't go on those beaches, but we saw a couple of the plovers on an open beach. They look a lot like killdeer but they are smaller and have only one neck ring.

