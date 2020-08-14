White Egrets Congregating On the Other Side Of the Dunes

Imagine my surprise when my early morning at the beach made the TT this week. Thanks so much. I am going to try to be more present here this week...though still crazy busy.

When my friend and I took Black Pearl and Abby on their weekly hike together, we found about 70 egrets enjoying the little sardine like fish that get trapped in this area this time of year. I only had my I-phone, so Jim and I came back the next day with my camera. They were still a long ways away but I like a couple of the shots I got nonetheless. In my extra's album you can see the lookouts just on the other side of the dune that is behind me as I took this shot.

Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs