Spider with Dinner In the Bag

Thanks to everyone for their well wishes. It is thankfully 57 degrees F and foggy here today. The air is quite a bit less smokey and my back a tiny bit better though still intolerant of sitting. Friends have had to evacuate so we feel doubly grateful.
This little spider, when I blew it up large to look, seems almost to have a small mammal in the bag...though I can't imagine what.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs and for forgiving me for not commenting until I can sit for longer
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Milanie ace
What on earth do you suppose he has captured?? That was really a neat find. Glad to hear things are looking a little better there - now get the back to rest up and be normal again :) That can sure slow you down.
September 11th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
The spider is wrapping it up good!
September 11th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
I'm sorry about your back. I sincerely hope it's much better soon. Awesome capture of the spider with dinner. Take care of yourself!
September 11th, 2020  
