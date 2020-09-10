Spider with Dinner In the Bag

Thanks to everyone for their well wishes. It is thankfully 57 degrees F and foggy here today. The air is quite a bit less smokey and my back a tiny bit better though still intolerant of sitting. Friends have had to evacuate so we feel doubly grateful.

This little spider, when I blew it up large to look, seems almost to have a small mammal in the bag...though I can't imagine what.

Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs and for forgiving me for not commenting until I can sit for longer