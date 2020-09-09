Peaceful Sutton Dawn

This seems like almost a lifetime ago. I took it just a few minutes before the kayakers put their boats in. I like the two little ducks floating in.

Thanks for all your well wising yesterday. It's still very hot, windy and smokey but we haven't had to evacuate and we have a home to shelter in unlike so many others. I'm sorry not to have viewed and commented yesterday on your photos but my back is really hurting and it is hard to sit for any length of time. I will visit when I can. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs