Previous
Next
Peaceful Sutton Dawn by jgpittenger
Photo 2814

Peaceful Sutton Dawn

This seems like almost a lifetime ago. I took it just a few minutes before the kayakers put their boats in. I like the two little ducks floating in.
Thanks for all your well wising yesterday. It's still very hot, windy and smokey but we haven't had to evacuate and we have a home to shelter in unlike so many others. I'm sorry not to have viewed and commented yesterday on your photos but my back is really hurting and it is hard to sit for any length of time. I will visit when I can. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
770% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this peaceful setting. Good news that you do not need to be evacuated! So sorry that your back is playing up and hope it gets better soon.
September 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise