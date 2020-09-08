The Difference 12 Hours Can Make

Last night the sky was gorgeous with the ocean and horizon visible off our deck although I knew some of the color was from a nearby fire. This morning we woke to heavy winds, smoke so thick we had to close all the windows and are wearing masks and goggles when we go outside. The light feels eerie and almost apocalyptic. The power is still on but probably not for long. It is already hot and we saw a flash of heat lightening. We've never gathered belongings in case of evacuation before, but this morning that was the first item of business. The trees are blowing with a feeling of franticness. If I didn't empathize with those in CA before, I sure do now.

