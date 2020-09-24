Previous
Next
Black Rose by jgpittenger
Photo 2829

Black Rose

This is a very dark burgundy colored rose that I followed KV's Inspiration for changing it to black and white. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
775% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
I have no clue how you took this picture, with so sharp detail on the rose and a seemingly moving background.
I have a black rose coming in October ... with the same source of inspiration, @kvphoto
September 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise