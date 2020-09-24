Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2829
Black Rose
This is a very dark burgundy colored rose that I followed KV's Inspiration for changing it to black and white. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4670
photos
307
followers
116
following
775% complete
View this month »
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
Latest from all albums
2825
2826
2827
1378
2828
1379
2829
1380
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
21st September 2020 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
home
,
flowers
,
rose
,
capemountainphoto
moni kozi
I have no clue how you took this picture, with so sharp detail on the rose and a seemingly moving background.
I have a black rose coming in October ... with the same source of inspiration,
@kvphoto
September 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I have a black rose coming in October ... with the same source of inspiration, @kvphoto