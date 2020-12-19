Previous
Rose and Christmas Bokeh by jgpittenger
Photo 2906

Rose and Christmas Bokeh

Well, I finally gave up with the weather and came inside and shot some macro and lights. I cut out a butterfly to give the Christmas lights a different shaped bokeh. Best on black.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Photo Details

Nick ace
Pretty.
December 19th, 2020  
