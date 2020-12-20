Previous
Christmas Cheer by jgpittenger
Photo 2907

Christmas Cheer

Looking out the window in a rainy twilight. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Jane Pittenger
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
cool bottle
December 21st, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love it!
December 21st, 2020  
