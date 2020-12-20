Sign up
Photo 2907
Christmas Cheer
Looking out the window in a rainy twilight. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4763
photos
307
followers
116
following
796% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
capemountainphoto
,
lights”
,
“christmas
Peter Dulis
ace
cool bottle
December 21st, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love it!
December 21st, 2020
