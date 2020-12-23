Previous
Next
Stream Is Full by jgpittenger
Photo 2910

Stream Is Full

After all the rain we had this last week, our stream is filled and makes a wonderful roaring sound.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
797% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful soft water, fav
December 23rd, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous!
December 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise