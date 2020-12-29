Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2916
Northern Harrier Has His Eye On You
Jim and I took a day trip to Finley Wildlife Refuge and got to watch, transfixed, while 4 harriers dove and soared over a meadow. What a treat!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4776
photos
309
followers
117
following
798% complete
View this month »
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
Latest from all albums
1395
2911
2912
2913
2914
1396
2915
2916
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
28th December 2020 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
finley wildlife refuge
,
nothern harrier
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close