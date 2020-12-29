Previous
Northern Harrier Has His Eye On You by jgpittenger
Northern Harrier Has His Eye On You

Jim and I took a day trip to Finley Wildlife Refuge and got to watch, transfixed, while 4 harriers dove and soared over a meadow. What a treat!
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Jane Pittenger

