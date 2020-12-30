Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2917
Northern Harrier Flying Over Field
Best on black. It's raining hard here today so
another shot from my trip to Finley Reserve. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
3
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4779
photos
310
followers
117
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
28th December 2020 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
hawk
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
northern harrier
,
finley reserve
PhylM-S
ace
Nice! I love these birds.
December 30th, 2020
Corinne C
ace
What a wonderful pic!
December 30th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Splendid capture and view!
December 30th, 2020
