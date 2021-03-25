Sign up
Photo 2987
Cleawox for Sky Replacement
Best on black. I was looking through my photos for a potential photo to practice sky and reflection replacement on and decided this one would work well.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
14
7
7
365
ILCE-7RM2
27th September 2017 6:59pm
View Info
View All
Public
sunset
reflections
trees
capemountainphoto
cleowax lake
sky replacement
Diana
ace
It looks amazing, what a great job you did.
March 25th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Fabulous edit
March 25th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
WOW!
March 25th, 2021
Stefan
ace
Wow great shot.
March 25th, 2021
Judith Johnson
Beautiful soft colours
March 25th, 2021
Monica
Really beautiful
March 25th, 2021
Susan
ace
Love this
March 25th, 2021
